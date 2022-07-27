Previous
Sunlight On A Spider Web ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3130

Sunlight On A Spider Web ~


A walk in the bush & the sun shone so brightly on this web.
Just loved the colours on the tree trunk.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
JackieR ace
Look at those delicate rainbow strands!!
July 26th, 2022  
