Noisy Miner Bird & Grevillea ~ by happysnaps
Noisy Miner Bird & Grevillea ~


The Grevillea flowers attract the honey eaters.
The flowers & the bird are so colorful..
A gorgeous spring day.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture - love that eye !!
September 19th, 2022  
George ace
Gorgeous colours.
September 19th, 2022  
