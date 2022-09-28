Sign up
Photo 3193
Palm Tree Roots & Lichen ~
I always think these tiny roots showing at the base look like tiny toes.
The lichen grows like pretty flowers on the trunk.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5194
photos
78
followers
75
following
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
26th September 2022 12:16pm
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
,
toes.
,
palm.
,
roots.
,
lichen.
