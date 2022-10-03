Previous
Lone Swan in the Lily Pond ~ by happysnaps
Lone Swan in the Lily Pond ~

This swan is on his own & always away from the families.
He looks so lonely...
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Maggiemae ace
Looking for his own lady - there will be one somewhere! Lovely light on the crocus!
October 2nd, 2022  
