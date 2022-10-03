Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3198
Lone Swan in the Lily Pond ~
This swan is on his own & always away from the families.
He looks so lonely...
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5199
photos
78
followers
75
following
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
7
1
7
Comments
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st October 2022 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
pond.
,
swan.
,
reflections.
,
lily.
Maggiemae
ace
Looking for his own lady - there will be one somewhere! Lovely light on the crocus!
October 2nd, 2022
