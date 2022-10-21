Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3216
Callistemon citrinus White Anzac ~
or bottle brush flower.
A real beauty with it's golden tips.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5217
photos
78
followers
75
following
881% complete
View this month »
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
18th October 2022 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bottle
,
tree.
,
flower.
,
brush.
,
callistemon.
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely, I don’t think I’ve seen white ones before, only red.
October 20th, 2022
bruni
ace
Same here, only red ones. this one in white is stunning too. fav.
October 20th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is a beauty. Nice capture of those details and color.
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close