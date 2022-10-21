Previous
Next
Callistemon citrinus White Anzac ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3216

Callistemon citrinus White Anzac ~


or bottle brush flower.
A real beauty with it's golden tips.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely, I don’t think I’ve seen white ones before, only red.
October 20th, 2022  
bruni ace
Same here, only red ones. this one in white is stunning too. fav.
October 20th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That is a beauty. Nice capture of those details and color.
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise