Agapanthus & Water Drops ~ by happysnaps
Agapanthus & Water Drops ~


my pale blue Aggy looked so lovely after it had been hosed.
My others are darker blue, only this one is so pale.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful ! fav
November 21st, 2022  
