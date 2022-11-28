Previous
On My Walk Today ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3254

On My Walk Today ~

I Walked around another lake & I saw ..
A duck .. A Butterfly
A swan family ..
Ripples in the lake ..
Mummy swan flexing her wings ..
A cactus flower .. a miner bird ..
An ibis in flight.
A delightful walk in my favourite place..
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
