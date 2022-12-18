Previous
Dog. Window. Car. Lights. by happysnaps
Photo 3274

Dog. Window. Car. Lights.

Was so surprised to look up & see this huge dog in the car beside me.
Just managed to take a photo before the lights turned to green.
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
bruni ace
Just in time. great picture. was his window open. it looks to me he wears some sort of a guard.
December 17th, 2022  
