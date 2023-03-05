Previous
Late Afternoon At The Lake
Late Afternoon At The Lake ~

the turtle was so amusing, popping it's head in & out & stretching it's neck..
The two Ibis took no notice at all..
The debris grate seems a favorite place for the birds etc to land.
Valerie Chesney

Photo Details

