Photo 3351
Late Afternoon At The Lake ~
the turtle was so amusing, popping it's head in & out & stretching it's neck..
The two Ibis took no notice at all..
The debris grate seems a favorite place for the birds etc to land.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
neck.
,
turtle.
,
ibis.
