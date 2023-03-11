Sign up
Photo 3357
Late Afternoon At The Lake ~
and the blue water lilies looked so beautiful .
Taken from the bridge over the lake looking down.
Loved the reflections too.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Valerie Chesney
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
lily.
,
afternoon.
