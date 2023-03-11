Previous
Late Afternoon At The Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3357

Late Afternoon At The Lake ~

and the blue water lilies looked so beautiful .

Taken from the bridge over the lake looking down.
Loved the reflections too.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Photo Details

