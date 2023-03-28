Previous
Next
Dragon fruit & Bee Hives ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3374

Dragon fruit & Bee Hives ~

seen at Bloomhill Gardens. Following on from yesterdays posting.
On top of an old shed. It looks quite exotic.
Had to ask my daughter to name this for me, Thanks Katrina @koalagardens
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise