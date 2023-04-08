Previous
Just As The Sun Goes Down ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3385

Just As The Sun Goes Down ~

by the lake & everything was touched by the golden rays of the setting sun.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
