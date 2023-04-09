Previous
Next
Two Beautiful Swallows Sitting On A Wire ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3386

Two Beautiful Swallows Sitting On A Wire ~

on the viewing platform at the lake.
Such glorious colour.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You have even caught the eye glint! As you say, such wonderful colour!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise