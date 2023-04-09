Sign up
Photo 3386
Two Beautiful Swallows Sitting On A Wire ~
on the viewing platform at the lake.
Such glorious colour.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th April 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
wire.
,
bird.
,
feathers.
,
swallow.
Maggiemae
ace
You have even caught the eye glint! As you say, such wonderful colour!
April 8th, 2023
