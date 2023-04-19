Previous
More Mayhem ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3396

More Mayhem ~


at the lake..

Two ducks suddenly up & chased this cormorant, while the heron looked on.
Cropped, as they were on the other side of the lake.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

