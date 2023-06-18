Previous
Next
Alfresco Dining ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3456

Alfresco Dining ~


A filler.
Taken a while ago & somehow I forgot to post it.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful and colourful image, so lovely to have the two together.
July 14th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
This should not have been a filler - its fabulous with the colourful background too!
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise