Photo 3456
Alfresco Dining ~
A filler.
Taken a while ago & somehow I forgot to post it.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5471
photos
77
followers
76
following
950% complete
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th June 2023 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
flowers.
,
bird.
,
bokeh.
,
lorikeets.
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful and colourful image, so lovely to have the two together.
July 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
This should not have been a filler - its fabulous with the colourful background too!
July 14th, 2023
