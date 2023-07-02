Previous
Beautiful .. First Flowers To Arrive ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful .. First Flowers To Arrive ~


From my daughter Katrina @koalagardens so lovely.
Such glorious colours.

I thank Katrina so much for her lovely flower posts until I was home & for letting you all know why I was absent.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

Kathy A ace
Beautiful! She did a great job keeping us all informed.
July 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the least I could do from this distance was some bright cheery flowers. just glad you are mending a little more each day now
July 2nd, 2023  
