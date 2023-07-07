Previous
Blue Roses In Katrina's Bouquet ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3457

Blue Roses In Katrina's Bouquet ~


These gorgeous blue roses lasted for 7 days.
Of course I took a photo to have them forever.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise