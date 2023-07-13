Previous
My View Sitting In The Car ~ by happysnaps
My View Sitting In The Car ~

Waiting in the car for hubby to do the shopping after a Dr 's visit.
Thought the blue sky & clouds were lovely!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
Lovely cloudy sky. Looks like a gorgeous day.
July 13th, 2023  
