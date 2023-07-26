Previous
I Can See You Noisy Miner Bird ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3493

I Can See You Noisy Miner Bird ~


Heard such a lot of noise outside & it was nearly dark.
Looked out & saw this noisy miner peeking at me.
Quickly got two shots, this was the quirkiest & made me smile.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise