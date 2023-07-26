Sign up
Previous
Photo 3493
I Can See You Noisy Miner Bird ~
Heard such a lot of noise outside & it was nearly dark.
Looked out & saw this noisy miner peeking at me.
Quickly got two shots, this was the quirkiest & made me smile.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th July 2023 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
bird.
,
eye..
,
noise.
