Old Blue Eyes - Mr Puss ~ by happysnaps
Old Blue Eyes - Mr Puss ~

who lives two houses over & jumps two fences
to sit in our garden...

He is very sweet & 16 years old!
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
JackieR ace
Gorgeous eyes!!
December 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty with those perfect blue eyes and that long hair so perfectly groomed !
December 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous eyes
December 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2023  
