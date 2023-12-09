Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3629
Old Blue Eyes - Mr Puss ~
who lives two houses over & jumps two fences
to sit in our garden...
He is very sweet & 16 years old!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5630
photos
72
followers
72
following
994% complete
View this month »
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th December 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
cat.
,
blue.
,
eyes.
,
fence.
,
puss.
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous eyes!!
December 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty with those perfect blue eyes and that long hair so perfectly groomed !
December 8th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous eyes
December 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close