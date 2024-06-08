Previous
Watching The Seed Dishes Being Filled ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3811

Watching The Seed Dishes Being Filled ~

won't be long & they will be squabbling & sunflower seeds flying everywhere!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Just like kids waiting for ice cream or the pet dog waiting to be fed. Makes me laugh. Beautiful capture of them.
June 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun capture
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise