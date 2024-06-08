Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3811
Watching The Seed Dishes Being Filled ~
won't be long & they will be squabbling & sunflower seeds flying everywhere!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5812
photos
72
followers
72
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd June 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
bird.
,
seed.
,
lorikeets.
Shutterbug
ace
Just like kids waiting for ice cream or the pet dog waiting to be fed. Makes me laugh. Beautiful capture of them.
June 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fun capture
June 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close