Photo 3819
Beautiful Winter Sunset ~
Happy to be back again!
I have had to give in again for well over a week!
Fluid on my lungs, bed rest, feet elevated etc. etc.
Go nowhere, do nothing.. boring but necessary!
Today June 24th I am able to view your photos again, Lovely!
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
Tags
sunset.
,
winter.
,
clouds.
,
sky.
Babs
What a beautiful sky. Good to see you back again. Sorry to hear you have been unwell. Hopefully you are now on the mend fav
June 24th, 2024
Diana
Welcome back Valerie, I was wondering where you were. So sorry that you were not well, but good that you are on the mend. Such a stunning capture of that gorgeous sky
June 24th, 2024
Kathy A
I was wondering where you were and hope you are feeling much better now
June 24th, 2024
