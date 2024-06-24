Previous
Beautiful Winter Sunset ~ by happysnaps
Beautiful Winter Sunset ~


Happy to be back again!
I have had to give in again for well over a week!
Fluid on my lungs, bed rest, feet elevated etc. etc.
Go nowhere, do nothing.. boring but necessary!
Today June 24th I am able to view your photos again, Lovely!
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
What a beautiful sky. Good to see you back again. Sorry to hear you have been unwell. Hopefully you are now on the mend fav
June 24th, 2024  
Welcome back Valerie, I was wondering where you were. So sorry that you were not well, but good that you are on the mend. Such a stunning capture of that gorgeous sky
June 24th, 2024  
I was wondering where you were and hope you are feeling much better now
June 24th, 2024  
