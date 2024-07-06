Previous
"The Grass Is Always Greener" So They Say ~ by happysnaps
"The Grass Is Always Greener" So They Say ~


but, the very same sunflower seeds are in each dish!
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha so true.
July 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a delight, all these pretty birds!
July 6th, 2024  
