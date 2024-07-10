Previous
Nematanthus Glabra "Orange goldfish plant by happysnaps
Photo 3844

Nematanthus Glabra "Orange goldfish plant

such pretty little 'goldfish' flowers..

In my back garden.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Beautiful, shiny leaves show off those bright orange flowers well!
July 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely plant
July 9th, 2024  
