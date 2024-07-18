Sign up
Previous
Photo 3852
1000's Of Bats At The Duck Pond ~
as far as the eye could see!
Amazing, this is just one section!
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
4
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
trees.
,
pond.
,
bats.
Corinne C
ace
Amazing find! No insects in the area :-)
July 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So amazing to find such a whole lot of bats roosting
July 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow so many bats. I think the ones that used to live at Raymond Terrace have moved up your way as the numbers have reduced here a lot. We were at Raymond Terrace yesterday and only a few are there now.
July 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It must be amazing at dusk when they all fly out.
July 18th, 2024
