Previous
1000's Of Bats At The Duck Pond ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3852

1000's Of Bats At The Duck Pond ~

as far as the eye could see!

Amazing, this is just one section!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing find! No insects in the area :-)
July 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So amazing to find such a whole lot of bats roosting
July 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow so many bats. I think the ones that used to live at Raymond Terrace have moved up your way as the numbers have reduced here a lot. We were at Raymond Terrace yesterday and only a few are there now.
July 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It must be amazing at dusk when they all fly out.
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise