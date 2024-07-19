Previous
Three Different Tree Trunks At The Duck Pond ~ by happysnaps
Three Different Tree Trunks At The Duck Pond ~


just liked them together!

I couldn't identify the middle tree but, it was smothered with lichen etc.
Valerie Chesney

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Good triptych
July 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wonderful triptych! Interesting to see the great variety there, all at same location.
July 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting triptych, I love tree bark.
July 18th, 2024  
