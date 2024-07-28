Previous
The Bin Chicken & The Scrub Turkey ~ by happysnaps
The Bin Chicken & The Scrub Turkey ~


The Ibis was ready to "scrounge" from the bin When.....
along came a scrub turkey & the Ibis jumped down & raced off quickly...

Unfortunately the photo of Ibis racing away was too blurred to use!
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
A good set of captures
July 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A good set of shots!
July 27th, 2024  
