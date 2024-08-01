Sign up
Previous
Photo 3866
Two Pacific Black Ducks ~
at the duck pond last week..
the reflections were stunning!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
20th July 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck.
,
pond.
,
reflections.
,
ripples.
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 31st, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful photo, Valerie!
July 31st, 2024
