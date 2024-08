Pandanus Tree ~

Pandanus tectorius is a species of Pandanus (screwpine) that is native to Malesia, Papuasia, eastern Australia,& the Pacific Islands.

It grows in the coastal lowlands typically near the edge of the ocean.

The fruit is edible & sometimes known as hala fruit.

It is supported by aerial roots (prop roots) that firmly anchors the tree to the ground..



Top 1 & 2.. ripe & unripe fruit..

Left bolow. aerial roots..

Right below segment of ripe fruit..