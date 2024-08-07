Previous
Busy Time At Mooloolaba Spit ~ by happysnaps
Busy Time At Mooloolaba Spit ~

Mooloolaba beach is a curving, north-east to north facing beach lying in the sheltered side of Point Cartwright.
The low rocks of the point form the northern boundary, with the Mooloolaba Harbour entrance wall at the eastern end.
The beach is backed by a continuous foreshore reserve which, toward the northern end, is the site of the Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club (founded in 1923),.
Also a beachfront caravan park and a large car park. A road runs behind the reserve and provides access points along the beach.
On the south side of the road are a number of facilities servicing the boating activities on Mooloolaba Harbour.
7th August 2024

Diana ace
That does look rather busy, lovely shot and beautiful waves.
August 7th, 2024  
