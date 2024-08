Clouds Over Coolum & Old Woman Island ~

Standing on Mooloolaba Beach looking across to Coolum & Old Soman Island...



The story of Mudjimba Island shared by elders, historians, poets, musicians & other community keepers of knowledge. Known locally as 'Old Woman Island', Mudjimba Island features prominently in the Dreamtime story of Coolum, it is the site of many a wonderful fisherman’s tales and its visible layers of soft, light-coloured sandstone date back to the Jurassic age (approximately 190 million years old).