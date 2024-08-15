Previous
Running To Meet Us ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3880

Running To Meet Us ~

as they thought we had food!
Aren't they delightful..
We never feed them at all but, some do!
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - what a shame that they are disappointed
August 15th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Great capture, they are wonderful.
August 15th, 2024  
