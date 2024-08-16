Sign up
Photo 3881
Is Coffee Or Cake On My Diet ~
watched this maggie at the restaurant fly in as the people left!
Sniffed the coffee then the cake before it was shooed off by the waiter..
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5882
photos
71
followers
71
following
Tags
cake.
,
table.
,
bird.
,
coffee.
,
magpie.
Barb
ace
Fun title! I love magpies! Such cheeky birds! (Can I say that as an American? LOL)
August 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
August 15th, 2024
