Previous
Is Coffee Or Cake On My Diet ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3881

Is Coffee Or Cake On My Diet ~


watched this maggie at the restaurant fly in as the people left!
Sniffed the coffee then the cake before it was shooed off by the waiter..
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Fun title! I love magpies! Such cheeky birds! (Can I say that as an American? LOL)
August 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise