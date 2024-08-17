Previous
It's Raining.. It's Pouring ~ by happysnaps
It's Raining.. It's Pouring ~

& no one is sliding or swimming..
met my sister for coffee..
only a few in the coffee shop.
At the Rivershore Caravan Resort on the Maroochy River..
lovely Pandanus trees & bamboo lounge huts..
usually children sliding & having such fun!
Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
