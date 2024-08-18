Previous
In The Shadows ~ by happysnaps
In The Shadows ~

saw this lizard in the shadows by the lake!

we have had a mild winter & the lizards are sunning themselves already.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture with the flowers in the foreground. It looks huge in the image. Our lizards are usually about 4 or 5 in. (Less than 13 cm). The young ones are even smaller.
August 17th, 2024  
Nice photo of this lizard, even though they wouldn't be my favorite thing to photograph. 😋
August 17th, 2024  
