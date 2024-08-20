Previous
A Swan, A Cygnet & A "Pee-wee" Bird ~ by happysnaps
A Swan, A Cygnet & A "Pee-wee" Bird ~

as we watched the pee-wee swooped
then turned over the swans heads repeatedly.
a small bird but very annoying!

the cygnet is as large as dad but, the feathers are still quite grey!
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I wonder what Mr Pee Wee was defending!
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Interesting threesome!
August 19th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Must have been an interesting display.
August 20th, 2024  
