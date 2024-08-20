Sign up
Photo 3885
A Swan, A Cygnet & A "Pee-wee" Bird ~
as we watched the pee-wee swooped
then turned over the swans heads repeatedly.
'
a small bird but very annoying!
the cygnet is as large as dad but, the feathers are still quite grey!
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
swan.
,
cygnet.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder what Mr Pee Wee was defending!
August 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Interesting threesome!
August 19th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Must have been an interesting display.
August 20th, 2024
