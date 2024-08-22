Sign up
Previous
Photo 3887
Succulents ~
2nd succulent from the left has 12 little 'pups' around the edge..
they can all be planted out separately!
Delightful!
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes that one really is ready to let the pups leave the nest lol
August 22nd, 2024
