Previous
Succulents ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3887

Succulents ~

2nd succulent from the left has 12 little 'pups' around the edge..
they can all be planted out separately!

Delightful!
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes that one really is ready to let the pups leave the nest lol
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise