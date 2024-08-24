Previous
Four Very Different Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Four Very Different Tree Trunks ~

down at the lake..

loved the very different textures!
24th August 2024

Valerie Chesney

Joan Robillard
Nice
Nice
August 23rd, 2024  
