Purple Iris & Statice .. A Gift ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3891

Purple Iris & Statice .. A Gift ~

Friends we hadn't seen in years rang to say they were passing through on Sunday.

We spent three happy hours together catching up. They gave me these beauties.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Photo Details

