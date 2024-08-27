Previous
Reflections ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3892

Reflections ~

taken at the duck pond a few weeks ago!

Always lovely reflections!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
August 27th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
So good you have a duck pond close. This is a lovely scene.
August 27th, 2024  
