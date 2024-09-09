Previous
Willie Wagtail Altercation ~ by happysnaps
Willie Wagtail Altercation ~

this screeching went on over 15 minutes as one & then the other screeched at each other!

The body language was matched!
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
