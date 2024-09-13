Previous
This Lady Loves Orchids ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3908

This Lady Loves Orchids ~

she has them in trees, in pots outside & inside.
We pass her house often & admire the orchids!

We haven't seen inside but, have been told the orchids are a picture,,
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Oh my. I certainly would love that. Beautiful image. We have to keep orchids indoors.
September 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful, to see them growing at will in her garden.
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise