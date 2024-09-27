Previous
Three Little Fledgelings ~ by happysnaps
Three Little Fledgelings ~

Just hatched from the eggs.
in the tree outside our lounge room window.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Amazing capture!
September 26th, 2024  
