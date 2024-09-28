Previous
Feed Me Mum I'm Hungry ~ by happysnaps
Feed Me Mum I'm Hungry ~

Fast forward a couple of days & food is a;; that is on their mind.

My husband took these photos as the nest is high & he can only hope he captures the birds!

Also the parent birds are flying overhead.
I think he does a great job!!
Carole Sandford ace
He’s done really well capturing these demanding youngsters.
September 27th, 2024  
