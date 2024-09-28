Sign up
Previous
Photo 3923
Feed Me Mum I'm Hungry ~
Fast forward a couple of days & food is a;; that is on their mind.
My husband took these photos as the nest is high & he can only hope he captures the birds!
Also the parent birds are flying overhead.
I think he does a great job!!
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5924
photos
68
followers
67
following
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
2
2
1
365
27th September 2024 9:19am
bird.
,
birds.
,
nest.
,
mouth.
Carole Sandford
ace
He’s done really well capturing these demanding youngsters.
September 27th, 2024
