Previous
Stop Fighting & Enjoy Your Seed ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3928

Stop Fighting & Enjoy Your Seed ~

Just popping in to say Hi.
I am improving but, still have a way to go.

Lovely to see your beautiful photos..
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Glad to see you here, Valerie! Fun title! Will pray for your continued return to full health and strength! Merry Christmas! xxoo
December 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute. I can easily imagine parrot saying that to the colorful lorikeets
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautifully colourful!
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact