Previous
Photo 3928
Stop Fighting & Enjoy Your Seed ~
Just popping in to say Hi.
I am improving but, still have a way to go.
Lovely to see your beautiful photos..
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
3
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5929
photos
69
followers
68
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
fight.
,
bird.
,
corella.
,
seed.
,
lorikeet.
Barb
ace
Glad to see you here, Valerie! Fun title! Will pray for your continued return to full health and strength! Merry Christmas! xxoo
December 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So cute. I can easily imagine parrot saying that to the colorful lorikeets
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautifully colourful!
December 22nd, 2024
