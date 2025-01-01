Previous
Next
Just Two Ducks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3930

Just Two Ducks ~

I thought they looked great, seeming to be racing each other!
Missed the 1st day of the year, so am just catching up.
Taken from the passenger side window..
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely looking ducks and nice reflections
January 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
they seem to be coming right at you, lovely shot Valerie.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact