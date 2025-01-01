Sign up
Photo 3930
Just Two Ducks ~
I thought they looked great, seeming to be racing each other!
Missed the 1st day of the year, so am just catching up.
Taken from the passenger side window..
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5932
photos
69
followers
68
following
1076% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
28th December 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
water.
,
lake.
,
race.
,
ducks.
,
year.
Kathy A
ace
Lovely looking ducks and nice reflections
January 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
they seem to be coming right at you, lovely shot Valerie.
January 4th, 2025
