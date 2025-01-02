Sign up
Previous
Photo 3930
Peace & Solitude ~
This lone bird captured my eye down at the lake & It was so peaceful & warm..
The lake water rippled gently!
I took this photo from the passenger side window!
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5931
photos
69
followers
68
following
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th November 2024 11:24am
trees.
,
lake.
,
bird.
