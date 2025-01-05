Previous
A Very Large Visitor ~ by happysnaps
A Very Large Visitor ~

We haven't seen the sulphur crested cockatoo for some time so, were very pleased when he/she landed on the seed dish...
The lorikeets & pigeons scattered as sunflower seed scattered everywhere.


5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. We don't get them in our garden, but we do get corellas, and they are the ones in charge too.
January 10th, 2025  
