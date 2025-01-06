Previous
My Cattleya Orchid ..Three Flowers On One Stem ~ by happysnaps
My Cattleya Orchid ..Three Flowers On One Stem ~

This orchid lives in a pot in the garden & as soon as it flowers, they come inside to enjoy.

I have not had three flowers on the one stem before so, I am very happy...As you can tell the flowers are very heavy....
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
@happysnaps
