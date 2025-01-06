Sign up
Photo 3935
My Cattleya Orchid ..Three Flowers On One Stem ~
This orchid lives in a pot in the garden & as soon as it flowers, they come inside to enjoy.
I have not had three flowers on the one stem before so, I am very happy...As you can tell the flowers are very heavy....
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
11th January 2025 2:22am
garden
,
flower.
,
orchid.
,
cattleya.
