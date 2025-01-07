Sign up
Photo 3936
Ibis .. High Up In A Tree ~
Had my big lens fully open & was so pleased to have captured a reasonable shot.
Taken a while ago & just edited, I had a flat surface so could venture out of the car!
But I didn't think I had a good shot. 😊
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
365
30th December 2024 9:11am
Tags
tree.
ibis
bird.
